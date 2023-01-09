Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.03. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Waldencast Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

