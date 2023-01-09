Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. 82 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,350. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.