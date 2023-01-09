Warburg Research Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($180.85) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Amadeus FiRe Stock Up 1.5 %
Amadeus FiRe stock traded up €1.80 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €122.00 ($129.79). The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of €113.53 and a 200 day moving average of €108.08. The stock has a market cap of $697.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($85.74) and a 1 year high of €184.40 ($196.17).
About Amadeus FiRe
