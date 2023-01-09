Warburg Research Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($180.85) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Amadeus FiRe Stock Up 1.5 %

Amadeus FiRe stock traded up €1.80 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €122.00 ($129.79). The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of €113.53 and a 200 day moving average of €108.08. The stock has a market cap of $697.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($85.74) and a 1 year high of €184.40 ($196.17).

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

