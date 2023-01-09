Warburg Research Reiterates €225.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €225.00 ($239.36) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group set a €204.00 ($217.02) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Price Performance

RHM stock traded up €7.30 ($7.77) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €209.40 ($222.77). The company had a trading volume of 274,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €185.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €176.16. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €77.90 ($82.87) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($242.45).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.