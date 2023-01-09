Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $59.68. 153,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,047. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

