Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 15.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 42,955 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.25. 103,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $365.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

