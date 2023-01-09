Washburn Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,937. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53.

