Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,829 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,156 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,984. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.