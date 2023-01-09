Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

WTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

