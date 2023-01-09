Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of WAYN stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 31.67%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

