Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) Senior Officer Sead Hamzagic Sells 30,000 Shares

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sead Hamzagic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$14,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$211,375.

Shares of WML stock remained flat at C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,135. Wealth Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

