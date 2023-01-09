Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AptarGroup (ATR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR):

1/9/2023 – AptarGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2023 – AptarGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2022 – AptarGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2022 – AptarGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.85. 3,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $123.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

