Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $67.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.12. 55,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.