Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $326.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $344.00 to $326.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.30.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $233.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.32. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

