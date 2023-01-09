Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $4.65

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.75 to $4.65 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Equity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

