Wells Fargo & Company Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $160.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

