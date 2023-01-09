Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.89. 231,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,507,418. The firm has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

