Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $233.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.5 %

ROK opened at $267.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $339.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

