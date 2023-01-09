Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price to $6.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.73. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.93 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,745 shares of company stock worth $46,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.1% during the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 234,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 103,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.