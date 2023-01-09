Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after buying an additional 1,297,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,360,000 after buying an additional 1,200,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,424,000 after buying an additional 859,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.70. 21,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

