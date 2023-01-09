White Pine Investment CO Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.08. 11,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

