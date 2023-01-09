White Pine Investment CO Purchases 5,371 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.25. 222,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,500,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $192.85. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

