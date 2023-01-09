White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,123 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.25.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $292.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

