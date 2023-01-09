White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,145 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of USMV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.46. 2,192,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

