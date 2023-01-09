White Pine Investment CO Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.72. 89,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

