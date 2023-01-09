Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE ALB traded up $8.52 on Monday, hitting $230.16. 7,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,999. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.74 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.42.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

