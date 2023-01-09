Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $415,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Abiomed by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Abiomed by 3,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abiomed Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

ABMD stock remained flat at $381.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,028. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $381.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.50.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

