Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $246.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.