Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,600 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $77,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 780,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.3% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.6% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.36. 21,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

