Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

Boeing Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.24. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.