Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $162.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

