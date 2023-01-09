Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.