Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 947 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,075 shares of company stock worth $6,533,623 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

