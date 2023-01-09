WINkLink (WIN) One Day Volume Hits $15.16 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $73.82 million and $15.16 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00448866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.01439653 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,475.71 or 0.31704312 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007575 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $12,890,643.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

