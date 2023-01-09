WOO Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.88 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $188.88 million and approximately $32.48 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00447792 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.01435737 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.47 or 0.31628421 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,345,332 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

