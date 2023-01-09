WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 250 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE BAH traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.10. 11,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

