WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,700. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $91.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.