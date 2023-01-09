WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $241.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

