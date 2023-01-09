WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

ICE stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.68. 52,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

