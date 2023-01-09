WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $239.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

