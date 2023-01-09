WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.29 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,225. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

