WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $5.16 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 98,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

