WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.89. 46,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,672. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.34.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

