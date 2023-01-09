WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,875. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

