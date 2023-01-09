WOW-token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.20 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $435.38 million and approximately $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.84 or 0.01617581 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008396 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018283 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.01797963 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04361265 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

