Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 1.37% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $21,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,775. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.