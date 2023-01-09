xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Hits $1.48 on Top Exchanges

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00008588 BTC on popular exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $20,961.44 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00442850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.01440326 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,386.22 or 0.31279393 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

