Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $51.39 million and $38,992.80 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

