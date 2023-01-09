Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 782,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $295,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 396,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,084,575. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after buying an additional 4,850,694 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

