Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 3.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.15. 18,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $216.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

